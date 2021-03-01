Round trip flights from D.C. to Ogdensburg to continue

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — A new airline has been chosen to continue air service into Ogdensburg, New York.

The United States Department of Transportation has announced that it has selected SkyWest Airlines Inc., to provide flights from Ogdensburg International Airport to Washington Dulles International Airport.

Flights from SkyWest will be provided on a weekly, nonstop basis.

According to Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, the DOT will also provide over $14 million in federal funds over the next three years to ensure that the services remain in the region.

Stefanik released the following statement.