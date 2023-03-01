LERAY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A portion of Route 11 in LeRay is currently closed to traffic.

According to officials, this is due to a crash that occurred around 5:30 a.m on Wednesday, March 1. This affected both lanes of Route 11 between Gardnerville Road and Town Line Road in the town of LeRay.

This closure has impacted bus routes within the Indian River Central School District. Traffic between Evans Mills and Philadelphia has been rerouted, IRCSD officials said in a social media post.

Bus arrival times are expected to be impacted for most of Evans Mills, Calcium and Fort Drum routes.

This story will be updated once we receive confirmation that the road has reopened.