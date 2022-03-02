(UPDATE) — U.S. Route 11 at Plaza Drive was reopened to traffic at approximately 1:30 p.m. on March 1. All downed wires were cleared by crews.

PAMELIA, N.Y. (WWTI) — Route 11 was first closed to traffic early Wednesday, with lasting impacts throughout the day.

As of the early afternoon hours on March 2, Route 11 in Pamelia at Plaza Drive remained closed to traffic.

This was due to downed wires on the road and affects both the North- and Southbound lanes,

Drivers in this area are urged to plan accordingly as they will be required to take different routes.