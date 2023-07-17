(UPDATE) — Route 12 has reopened after the road was shut down for almost an hour.

According to officials, both the north and southbound lanes of Route 12 in Lewis County reopened around 10:50 a.m. The downed power pole was cleared at this time.

LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Traffic has been stopped in Lewis County.

Route 12 in Lewis County was shut down Monday, July 17 around 9:50 due to downed power lines, according to the New York Alert System. This closed both the north and southbound lanes.

The road was closed between the Villages of Lowville and Copenhagen, just over ten miles of roadway.

No power outages were reported by National Grid in this area as a result.

As of 10:45 a.m., the road had still not reopened.

This is a developing story. Check back with ABC50 for updates.