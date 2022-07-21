(UPDATE) — The northbound lane of Route 12 at Tiffany Road in Martinsburg was cleared of the crash and reopened at 9:05 a.m. on Thursday morning.

LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The northbound lane of Route 12 in Lewis County was closed to traffic on Thursday morning due to a crash involving an overturned tractor-trailer that occurred at 8:15 a.m.

Specifically, Route 12 is closed at Tiffany Road in the town of Martinsburg. However, the southbound lane remains open with alternating traffic. According to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, residents should expect delays until mid-morning.

Check back with ABC50 for traffic updates.