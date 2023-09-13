LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) – A tractor-trailer rollover that happened after 10 a.m. Wednesday, September 13 has closed off State Route 177 in both directions.

The road is closed between County Route 194 and Route 12. The closure is expected to be for an extended period because the crashed vehicle is a gasoline tanker.

It is unknown when the road will re-open. Lowville and Rodman fire departments responded to the scene and the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Spill Response team was requested to respond.