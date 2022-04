(UPDATE) — As of 1 p.m., both lanes of Route 177 between Route 12 and County Route 194 were cleared.

This was following a crash in the town of Lowville, New York.

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A road in Lowville has been closed due to a crash.

The crash reportedly occurred at 9:20 a.m in Lewis County. As a result, Route 177 eastbound and westbound between Route 12 and Eagle Factory Road are closed until further notice.