THERESA, N.Y. (WWTI) — A portion of Route 26 in Jefferson County is closed to traffic.

As of 12:20, both the north and southbound lanes of Route 26 in the Town of Theresa were closed on March 30 due to a crash.

This closure affects Route 26 between Route 37 and Baker Road.

ABC50 will continue to provide updates on this closure as more information is made available.