Route 26 to be closed Sunday in preparation for VP Pence’s visit to Fort Drum

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Fort Drum has announced the closure of some roads and potential delays this weekend.

Fort Drum leadership has announced that in preparation for the visit from U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, Route 26 between Evans Mills and Great Bend will be closed of from all traffic.

Fort Drum is encouraging motorist to use an alternate route for several hours of the afternoon, into the early evening on Sunday, January 17, 2021.

Additionally, the Gas Alley Access Control point will be closed on Route 26 to outgoing traffic during the same timeframe.

All are asked to avoid travel around the area of the Wheeler Sack Army Airfield on Sunday. Travelers in and around Fort Drum are requested to prepare for detours and delays due to heightened security requirements in preparation for the Vice Presidents visit.