WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Route 3 at Riverbend East in Watertown is currently closed to traffic.

This was confirmed by the Northpole Fire Company just after 3 p.m. on Tuesday, June 7.

According to Northpole officials, the road closure is due to a traffic incident. Motorists are urged to take alternate routes.

Route 3 is expected to be closed for several hours.

This is a developing story. ABC50 will provide updates as more information is made available.