UPDATE: The road was re-opened as of 10:05 a.m. after being cleared.

NORFOLK, N.Y. (WWTI) – A vehicle fire in the town of Norfolk has closed down traffic on State Route 420 and Plumbrook Road on Monday, August 21.

News of the closing first came after 9 a.m. Monday morning. All lanes in the St. Lawrence County town are closed at the intersection of the two roads at this time.

We’ll keep up to date on when the road reopens.