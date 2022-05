(UPDATE) — Both lanes of Route 812 between Ridge Road and River Road have been reopened as of 1:10 p.m. on Wednesday.

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Both lanes on a Lewis County road have been closed due to a crash.

According to a NY Alert, both northbound and southbound lanes of Route 812 between Ridge Road and River Road are closed due to a crash with downed wires that occurred at 10:40 a.m.

