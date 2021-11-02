Ruggiero, Hickey claim unofficial win in Watertown City Council race

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Months of campaigning is officially over for candidates running for Watertown City Council.

The Jefferson County Board of Elections announced unofficial results on Tuesday night, which stated that Lisa Ruggiero is winning the four-year spot on the council and Patrick J. Hickey won the two-year spot to fill a vacancy. The third spot is still too close to call.

According to the unofficial results, Ruggiero received nearly 35% of all votes, in total 1,786 votes. Ruggiero ran against Benjamin Shoen, Clifford Onley and Michelle Capone for the four-year seat. She will now serve for a second term on the City Council after holding her office for four years,

Hickey is listed as the winner against candidate Amy Horton, who both were running to fill a seat that has been vacant since January 2021 when former Councilman Roshia resigned. He received over 60% of all votes, or 1,535 in total.

The third seat up for grabs has yet to be determined. As listed in the unofficial results, there are only 35 votes separating Onley and Capone.

The Jefferson County Board of Elections confirmed that 420 absentee ballots were sent out to Watertown voters; 207 were returned. There are also 288 early votes that need to be counted.

ABC50 will continue to update this story with additional results on the Watertown City Council race as they are released.