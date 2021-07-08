Run for Pasta 5K returning to Watertown’s Bravo Italiano Festival with new kids race

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Start off one of the North Country’s most popular Italian festivals by getting in some miles.

The Run for Pasta 5K at the Bravo Italiano Festival is back.

This race used to be an annual event at the festival, but was put on pause in recent years. In 2021, however it will be making a comeback and lead by Kylie Schell, who runs the Healthy Kids Running Series in Carthage and the Soggy Sneaker Trail Race at the Tug Hill Land Trust.

According to Schell, the race this year, will be one like never before and will include a free mile race for all kids. Participants will receive a free t-shirt and will run prior to the 5K Run for Pasta Race.

Another new feature this year for the race is its contribution to an organization Schell also directs: The Healthy Kids Running Series in Carthage.

“50% of the proceeds from the Run for the Pasta are going to be donated directly back to the Healthy Kids Running Series in Carthage, which is an all-inclusive running program for kids ages two through 18 based out of Carthage,” shared Schell. “We are super excited about this partnership between the Bravo Italiano Fest and the Healthy Kids Running Series.”

The 5K race will begin in near the Watertown Fairgrounds Baseball Stadium, continue through Bicentennial Park along the Black River, up to Jefferson Community College and back down to the fairgrounds.

Schell shared her excitement on how the race will provide a health community-uniting opportunity.

“I love that we can bring people together for food and for community like the Bravo Italiano festival, and then something like health and wellness like running. And when we can pair them together, That makes it all the much better, so everybody can get out, get their miles in and then go have some pasta and some fun,” expressed Schell.

The Run for Pasta 5K will be held on Saturday, August 28. Registration is now open and the first 250 registrants will receive a free t-shirt.