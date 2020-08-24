Run, hike or walk to support Jefferson County shelter animals

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Advocate for Jefferson County animals this October by running, hiking or walking.

The Jefferson County SPCA has announced their virtual 5K Run and Walk, “Tails 2 Trails: A 5K Run & Walk for Shelter Animals.” The two-week virtual event will encourage the community to support animals in need of adoption and medical attention.

According to the local SPCA, they are one the few organizations in the region able to perform consistent rescues of abused and abandoned animals, while also having access to the medical resources required to treat their needs.

The virtual event will begin on October 11, 2020, and run through October 25.

