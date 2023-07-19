OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — They’re calling it the runaway shoal marker.

In early July, a woman was boating on the St. Lawrence River near the Ogdensburg-Prescott International Bridge when she had a close call with a shoal marker. The orange and white buoy was not on a shoal, but stuck underwater, just below the surface.

The woman posted a photo of the marker on Facebook, where a local man reported it to the Coast Guard Auxillary’s Ogdensburg Floatilla.

Floatilla Commander Timothy Burke was then dispatched to find the marker. But it was located right under the bridge in barely six feet of water, which created difficulties.

“Every time you went up to it, it went under and there was no chance of getting it,” Burke explained. “I didn’t want to chain, I have a fiberglass boat. The current’s about at least 3 miles per hour. With a current like that and being close to the bridge, I thought it was too dangerous.”

But it was still a major safety hazard and needed to be removed. Burke conveyed the GPS coordinates to outside organizations and agencies who then brought in support.

This included the Coast Guard Auxillary, U.S. Coast Guard, the Great Lakes-St. Lawrence Seaway Development Corporation and Save The River.

Seaway officials made the final pull and safely removed the shoal marker from the River. They released the following statement regarding the rescue.

Following a request for assistance from USCG Auxiliary Ogdensburg, the GLS deployed the Corporation’s small boat crew that was already working in the area. The retrieval was successful, and the GLS crew positioned the buoy at the Ogdensburg boat launch, where it was picked up by the USCG Auxiliary Ogdensburg. Arrangements were then made with the Canadian organization, Thousand Islands Association/Shoal Marker Program to recover the buoy. Great Lakes-St. Lawrence Seaway Development Corporation

However, this wasn’t any average shoal marker. It was one strategically placed in the River through Save the River and the Thousand Islands Association’s Shaol Marker Program.

“We put out over a hundred markers every year,” Save The River Executive Director John Peach said. “We come out and pull them back in with volunteers. The Thousand Islands Association hires somebody to ensure an equal number of markers are out.”

The program covers many shoals in both U.S. and Canadian waters.

But the Coast Guard Auxillary warned that there are still many hidden dangers scattered throughout the St. Lawrence River.

“You have to remember that not every hazard is marker by a shoal marker,” Ogdensburg Floatilla District Staff Officer Stephen Trenton said. “When water gets shallow before you know it, you would hit something and your boat would be in serious trouble. So as the water goes down, you need to be more careful. Use your charts and have someone on the forward lookout.”

More information on these safety recommendations can be found on the Coast Guard Auxillary’s website or by calling 315-605-8041.