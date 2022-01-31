ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man from Russell has been charged with larceny after the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s conducted multiple investigations.

According to a post from the SLCSO, officers investigated multiple larcenies that took place in the Russell area. As a result, Robert C. Johnson was charged with one count of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fifth Degree and three counts of petit larceny.

Johnson was arraigned in Russell Town Court and released. He is scheduled to appear in Russell Town Court and Edwards Town Court at a later date.