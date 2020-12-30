Sackets Harbor Central School confirms 3 new COVID-19 cases

SACKETS HARBOR, N.Y. (WWTI) — Sackets Harbor Central School District has provided an update regarding new cases of COVID-19.

Sackets Harbor Superintendent Jennifer Gaffney alerted the community on Wednesday that three new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed within the District. Superintendent Gaffney confirmed that two high school students and one staff member has tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to Superintendent Gaffney, the District is currently working alongside Jefferson County Public Health to perform contact tracing.

However, no additional District staff members or students have been considered close contact with any of the positive cases during the exposure period.

The following data represents the most updated COVID-19 statistics for the Sackets Harbor Central School District.

Total student COVID-19 casesTotal teachers/staff COVID-19 casesTotal COVID-19 cases
Sackets Harbor Central School (K-12)415

