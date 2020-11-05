Sackets Harbor Central School District reports first COVID-19 case, switches to virtual learning Friday

SACKETS HARBOR, N.Y. (WWTI) — Sackets Harbor Central School District is providing an update regarding COVID-19.
Sackets Harbor Central School District has announced that a student in the District has tested positive for the coronavirus. This report was following a confirmation from Jefferson County Public Health on November 5, 2020.
Following this announcement, Sackets Harbor Superintendent Jennifer Gaffney announced that the District will switch to remote learning for Friday, November 6, 2020 to complete the contact tracing process.
The COVID-19 case reported on November 5 was the first case confirmed within the Sackets Harbor Central School District.
LATEST STORIES:
- We could know soon: ‘Overwhelming majority’ of Pennsylvania ballots expected to be counted Thursday
- When will we know if Democrats or Republicans control the United States Senate?
- Massena Hospital CFO prepares for retirement following 40 year-long career
- Temperatures in the 50s overnight Thursday
- Georgia Secretary of State’s Office to hold news conference at 3:00 p.m.
Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.