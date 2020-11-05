Sackets Harbor Central School District reports first COVID-19 case, switches to virtual learning Friday

SACKETS HARBOR, N.Y. (WWTI) — Sackets Harbor Central School District is providing an update regarding COVID-19.

Sackets Harbor Central School District has announced that a student in the District has tested positive for the coronavirus. This report was following a confirmation from Jefferson County Public Health on November 5, 2020.

Following this announcement, Sackets Harbor Superintendent Jennifer Gaffney announced that the District will switch to remote learning for Friday, November 6, 2020 to complete the contact tracing process.

The COVID-19 case reported on November 5 was the first case confirmed within the Sackets Harbor Central School District.

