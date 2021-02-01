Sackets Harbor Central School reports 3 new COVID-19 cases on first of February

SACKETS HARBOR, N.Y. (WWTI) — Sackets Harbor Central School District reported new COVID-19 cases on the first of February.

Sackets Harbor Superintendent Jennifer Gaffney alerted the community of new COVID-19 cases confirmed in the District on Monday. Gaffney confirmed that all three cases are within the elementary school.

According to Gaffney, any impacted staff and students have already been notified by Jefferson County Public Health.

Additionally on Friday, January 29, Superintendent Gaffney reported two additional cases of COVID-19 in the elementary school. Gaffney stated that it was not believed that these cases were connected and exposure most likely occurred outside of school.

The following data represents COVID-19 cases within the Sackets Harbor Central School District.