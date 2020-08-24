Sackets Harbor Central School to host drive-through open house

SACKETS HARBOR, N.Y. (WWTI) — Sackets Harbor students now have the opportunity to meet their teachers prior to the start of the 2020-2021 school year.

Sackets Harbor Central School District is set to host their first drive-through open house for students and families. The district will utilize the two sides of their school building to conduct two simultaneous open-houses on September 2.

Attendees will remain in their vehicles as they drive by department specific stations.

According to Superintendent Jennifer Gaffney, students and families can expect to receive flyers, newsletters, their school year lanyards and masks and even pay their lunch accounts.

Parents and guardians will also receive step-by-step instructions on how to use the newly launched “Parent Square” app.

“The intention for the open house is to get everyone excited about the upcoming school year,” said Superintendent Gaffney. “We’re hoping to get as many people to attend as possible. We want to get people here and get the information out quickly.”

All teachers will be on-site to meet their students and provide them with classroom specific resources.

The open house will observe the following schedule:

Grades K -2 : 5 p.m. to 6p.m. in back parking lot

Grades 3-5: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. in back parking lot

Grades 6- 8: 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. on main entrance

Grades 9-12: 6p.m. to 7 p.m. on main entrance

