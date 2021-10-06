Sackets Harbor Central Schools hosting Fall Carnival

SACKETS HARBOR, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Sackets Harbor Central School District is hosting a Fall Carnival on October 14 that the public is invited to come enjoy.

The event is sponsored by the Sackets Harbor Parent teacher Organization and will take place from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the school playground. The carnival will feature games, crafts, dancing, and more.

Tickets to the event will cost $10 per child, however, adults will be welcoming in at no charge. There is also the option to pay $20 to cover the entire family. The rain date for the event is October 18 at the same time.