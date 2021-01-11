Sackets Harbor Central switches to remote instruction for 2 weeks as new COVID-19 cases are expected

SACKETS HARBOR, N.Y. (WWTI) — Sackets Harbor Central School District has confirmed a change in their instruction methods due to COVID-19.

Sackets Harbor Central Superintendent Jennifer Gaffney confirmed on Saturday that the District will switch to remote instruction for two weeks. These changes are due to expected COVID-19 cases within the school.

As of January 9, additional positive cases of COVID-19 had not been confirmed by Jefferson County Public Health, but faculty, staff and students who may have come into contact with a positive case were instructed to quarantine and await an official call by Public Health.

According to Superintendent Gaffney, due to the positive cases and quarantine orders, the District is experiencing staffing issues, which is why the District has transitioned to virtual instruction.

Superintendent Gaffney stated that Sackets Harbor will begin remote instruction on Monday, January 11 and continue through Friday, January 22, 2021. Sackets Harbor Central plans to return to their hybrid model on Monday, January 25, 2021.

The following statistics are the most current regarding COVID-19 cases within the Sackets Harbor Central School District.

Student COVID-19 cases Staff/teacher COVID-19 cases Total Sackets Harbor Central School (K-12) 5 1 6 Total 6

