SACKETS HARBOR, N.Y. (WWTI) — Live music will return to Sackets Harbor’s Historic Battlefield this summer.

The Sackets Harbor Historical Society will once again host “Concerts on the Waterfront” based on the theme “Let’s Celebrate” in 2022.

These concerts are held on Sundays throughout the summer from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Sackets Harbor Battlefield. The 2022 concert lineup is featured below:

June 26: Sacci Band

July 3: Tink Bennett and Taylor Made

July 10: Alex Torres and His Latin Orchestra

July 17: Atlas

July 24: Dakotas

July 31: Son BoriKua

August 7: Oceans Below

August 14: Ruby Shooz

August 21: 10th Mountain Division Army Band (Tentative)

August 28: Hot Jazz Jumpers

September 4: Maria DeSantis Orchestra

All concerts are free and open to the public. Attendees are encouraged to bring a chair or blanket.