Sackets Harbor elementary student tests positive for coronavirus

SACKETS HARBOR, N.Y. (WWTI) — Sackets Harbor Central School District has confirmed a new COVID-19 case among students.

Sackets Harbor Superintendent Jennifer Gaffney alerted the community on Tuesday that a student tested positive for the coronavirus. According to Gaffney, the student attends Sackets Harbor Elementary School.

Superintendent Gaffney confirmed that no faculty, staff or students have been exposed to the virus as a result of the positive case.

Additionally, the District is following their remote instruction model until January 25, 2021.

As of January 19, the following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for the Sackets Harbor Central School District.