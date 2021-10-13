Sackets Harbor Fire & Rescue receives donation from Brew York Festival

SACKETS HARBOR, N.Y. (WWTI) — Brew York was another successful event this year. The festival took place on September 11 and was held in Sackets Harbor for the first time.

A portion of the proceeds from this year’s festival will benefit first responders in Sackets Harbor. Jason Price, one of the festival’s organizers, presented a check for $1,000 to the fire department in Sacket Harbor. Erin Derouin of Sackets Harbor Fire & Rescue said the donation will help to fund the purchase of equipment, training and vehicle replacement.

Brew York is a beer and music festival in the North Country that began in 2016. The festival returned this year after being postponed in 2020 due to the coronavirus epidemic. Along with live music, the event features food trucks, beer vendors, wineries, distilleries and various merchants.