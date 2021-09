SACKETS HARBOR, N.Y. (WWTI) — The 5th annual Brew York Festival took place on September 11 at the Madison Barracks in Sackets Harbor.

The event started at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday and featured places to get food, drinks, photos, live music and more. Donations and a portion of the proceeds from the event are going to benefit the community local first responders.

Brew York will be available for the public to enjoy until 9:30 p.m. on Saturday.