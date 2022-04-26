GLENFIELD, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Howard G. Sackett Technical Center located on the Glenfield campus is recognizing its students for their academic achievements during this marking period.

The campus is part of the Jefferson-Lewis BOCES and offers a variety of classes and programs for both high school and adult students. To qualify for merit roll, a student needs to earn an average of 88 to 91 with three or fewer absences. To qualify for the honor roll, a student needs to earn an average of 92 or above with three or fewer absences.

The students who have made merit roll this marking period are listed below.

Tori Ames

Brooke Berghorn

Samuel Beyer

Hunter Brott

Connor Brouty

Olivia Brown

Logan Chrzan,

Dawson Cole

Dillon Compo

Tayte Deom

Gavin Dunn

Matthew Evan

Connor Everson

Elijah Flansburg

Elanie Foster

Kaitlyn Goutermout

Jacob Grau

Boaz Green

Ethan Howard

Jesse Jones

Abigail Litts,

McKenna Loftus

Emmalee Marks

Zadok Mazur

Andre Meleshchuk

Dylan Miranda

Jonah Mullin

Rosemarie Murphy

Xavier Myrtil

Jordyn Nevills

Joshua Smith

Emily Stinebrickner

Katelyn Swartz

Aliza Villeneuve

Onnika Wood

The students who have made the honor roll this marking period are listed below.

Danielle Antonios

Brandon Atwood

Tina Boliver

Carissa Bourgeois

Olivia Brandal

Paige Bush

Tyler Chereshnoski

Ayiana Cummings

Raegan Dalrymple

Madison Davis

Raegan Decoteau

Jasmine Deiter,

Mariah DePan

Carson Dosztan

David Duell II

Joselynne Duell

Kaylee Fahey

Jayden Ford

Jenna Freeman

Montana Grunert

Hannah Gyore

Brendan Hamburg

Kimberly Hlad

Alecia Horn

Amber Jantzi,

Violet Klossner

Kaitlyn Kloster

Lydia Kloster

Alexis Kraeger

Jeremiah Krop

Ashley Lawrence

Seth Lehman

Michael Madore

Adrianna Maxson

Hayden McAtee

Kylie McCauley

McKenzie McLane

Natali Meyer

Tanner Millard

Breia Napierkowski

Virginia Neddo

Madison Rookey

Julia Shue

Faith Staplin

Sage Stoltzfus

Megan Tiffany

Lanelle Vile

Hannah Webert

Hunter Werling

Mason Youngs.

The members of the Faculty, Administration, and Support staff extended their congratulations to the students who have made the merit roll or honor roll this marking period. More information about the Howard G. Sackett Technical Center can be found on its website.