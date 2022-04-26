GLENFIELD, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Howard G. Sackett Technical Center located on the Glenfield campus is recognizing its students for their academic achievements during this marking period.
The campus is part of the Jefferson-Lewis BOCES and offers a variety of classes and programs for both high school and adult students. To qualify for merit roll, a student needs to earn an average of 88 to 91 with three or fewer absences. To qualify for the honor roll, a student needs to earn an average of 92 or above with three or fewer absences.
The students who have made merit roll this marking period are listed below.
- Tori Ames
- Brooke Berghorn
- Samuel Beyer
- Hunter Brott
- Connor Brouty
- Olivia Brown
- Logan Chrzan,
- Dawson Cole
- Dillon Compo
- Tayte Deom
- Gavin Dunn
- Matthew Evan
- Connor Everson
- Elijah Flansburg
- Elanie Foster
- Kaitlyn Goutermout
- Jacob Grau
- Boaz Green
- Ethan Howard
- Jesse Jones
- Abigail Litts,
- McKenna Loftus
- Emmalee Marks
- Zadok Mazur
- Andre Meleshchuk
- Dylan Miranda
- Jonah Mullin
- Rosemarie Murphy
- Xavier Myrtil
- Jordyn Nevills
- Joshua Smith
- Emily Stinebrickner
- Katelyn Swartz
- Aliza Villeneuve
- Onnika Wood
The students who have made the honor roll this marking period are listed below.
- Danielle Antonios
- Brandon Atwood
- Tina Boliver
- Carissa Bourgeois
- Olivia Brandal
- Paige Bush
- Tyler Chereshnoski
- Ayiana Cummings
- Raegan Dalrymple
- Madison Davis
- Raegan Decoteau
- Jasmine Deiter,
- Mariah DePan
- Carson Dosztan
- David Duell II
- Joselynne Duell
- Kaylee Fahey
- Jayden Ford
- Jenna Freeman
- Montana Grunert
- Hannah Gyore
- Brendan Hamburg
- Kimberly Hlad
- Alecia Horn
- Amber Jantzi,
- Violet Klossner
- Kaitlyn Kloster
- Lydia Kloster
- Alexis Kraeger
- Jeremiah Krop
- Ashley Lawrence
- Seth Lehman
- Michael Madore
- Adrianna Maxson
- Hayden McAtee
- Kylie McCauley
- McKenzie McLane
- Natali Meyer
- Tanner Millard
- Breia Napierkowski
- Virginia Neddo
- Madison Rookey
- Julia Shue
- Faith Staplin
- Sage Stoltzfus
- Megan Tiffany
- Lanelle Vile
- Hannah Webert
- Hunter Werling
- Mason Youngs.
The members of the Faculty, Administration, and Support staff extended their congratulations to the students who have made the merit roll or honor roll this marking period. More information about the Howard G. Sackett Technical Center can be found on its website.