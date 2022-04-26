GLENFIELD, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Sackett Technical Center located in Glenfield is recognizing students that have excelled in their studies in the third quarter.

According to the center, the faculty at the Howard G. Sackett Technical Center recommends a student from their program for the honor of “Student of the Quarter,” each quarter. The nominations are based on high academic achievement, great effort, great citizenship, a vast improvement, or a positive influence they had on the class.

This semester, 27 students received the honor. Each student, their program, and home school are listed below.

3rd Quarter Students HGSTC Program Home School Hannah Webert Auto Body Technology II Lowville Logan Chrzan Automotive Technology I Adirondack Samuel Farnham Carpentry II Lowville Mason Youngs Carpentry I South Lewis Tina Boliver Cosmetology II Beaver River Breia Napierkowski Cosmetology I Adirondack Mariah DePan Criminal Justice I Adirondack Crystal Widrick Culinary Arts – Cooking River Valley Maisie Spann Culinary Arts – Baking Adirondack Ayiana Cummings Early Childhood Education II South Lewis Lanelle Vile Early Childhood Education I South Lewis Isaac Boliver Electrical Wiring Technology II Beaver River Connor Everson Electrical Wiring Technology I Beaver River Dylan Miranda Engineering & Design full day – Adirondack Seth Lehman Environmental Conservation & Forestry II Beaver River Jesse Jones Environmental Conservation & Forestry I Beaver River Brandon Atwood Gas/Diesel Mechanics II Beaver River Hunter Jones Gas/Diesel Mechanics I Beaver River Lydia Kloster Medical Careers Beaver River Makenna Kloster New Vision Health Beaver River Julia Shue Nursing Assistant South Lewis Ashton Capron Transitions AM Lowville Noah Williams Transitions PM Copenhagen Madison Howanietz Veterinary Practices II South Lewis Montana Grunert Veterinary Practices I Beaver River Keaton Nagy Visual Communications II Beaver River Carson Dosztan Visual Communications I South Lewis

In addition to receiving a certificate recognizing their achievement, each student’s picture is displayed in the

lobby of the Center. The members of the Faculty, Administration, and Support staff extended their congratulations to the third quarter winners.