GLENFIELD, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Sackett Technical Center located in Glenfield is recognizing students that have excelled in their studies in the third quarter.

According to the center, the faculty at the Howard G. Sackett Technical Center recommends a student from their program for the honor of “Student of the Quarter,” each quarter. The nominations are based on high academic achievement, great effort, great citizenship, a vast improvement, or a positive influence they had on the class.

This semester, 27 students received the honor. Each student, their program, and home school are listed below.

3rd Quarter StudentsHGSTC ProgramHome School
Hannah WebertAuto Body Technology IILowville
Logan ChrzanAutomotive Technology IAdirondack
Samuel FarnhamCarpentry IILowville
Mason YoungsCarpentry ISouth Lewis
Tina BoliverCosmetology IIBeaver River
Breia NapierkowskiCosmetology IAdirondack
Mariah DePanCriminal Justice IAdirondack
Crystal WidrickCulinary Arts – CookingRiver Valley
Maisie SpannCulinary Arts – BakingAdirondack
Ayiana CummingsEarly Childhood Education IISouth Lewis
Lanelle VileEarly Childhood Education ISouth Lewis
Isaac BoliverElectrical Wiring Technology IIBeaver River
Connor EversonElectrical Wiring Technology IBeaver River
Dylan MirandaEngineering & Designfull day – Adirondack
Seth LehmanEnvironmental Conservation & Forestry IIBeaver River
Jesse JonesEnvironmental Conservation & Forestry IBeaver River
Brandon AtwoodGas/Diesel Mechanics IIBeaver River
Hunter JonesGas/Diesel Mechanics IBeaver River
Lydia KlosterMedical CareersBeaver River
Makenna KlosterNew Vision HealthBeaver River
Julia ShueNursing AssistantSouth Lewis
Ashton CapronTransitions AMLowville
Noah WilliamsTransitions PMCopenhagen
Madison HowanietzVeterinary Practices IISouth Lewis
Montana GrunertVeterinary Practices IBeaver River
Keaton NagyVisual Communications IIBeaver River
Carson DosztanVisual Communications ISouth Lewis

In addition to receiving a certificate recognizing their achievement, each student’s picture is displayed in the
lobby of the Center. The members of the Faculty, Administration, and Support staff extended their congratulations to the third quarter winners.