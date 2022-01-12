WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — New funding has been awarded to increase safety measures in local school districts.

The Safe School Endeavor, in partnership with the Northern New York Community Foundation, has confirmed that it will award nearly $16,000 in grant funding to nin Jefferson County schools for the ongoing school year.

This initiative funds programs that aim to empower students, parents and faculty to create safer schools in Jefferson and Lewis counties. This year it will fund projects that target bullying, school security and issues such as vaping.

“Each of these very worthy projects are only possible because of the businesses, groups, and individuals who continue to give generously to the Safe Schools Endeavor, knowing failure can only come from inaction,”

Steering Committee Chairwoman Erika Flint said in a press release. “Seeing projects that expand across a variety of safety measures at all grade levels is particularly satisfying and truly helps carry the mission of the Safe Schools Endeavor forward.”

Safe School Endeavor funding was awarded to the Carthage Central School District totaling $2,500 for “Superhero Anti-bullying.” According to the District, this is a student group in each of the district’s elementary schools and focused on targeting bullying issues.

The Sackets Harbor Central School District was granted $2,500 to create and sustain the Sackets Support Center, which will be a space for students to connect with peers and trusted adults. Grant funding supports the purchase of materials for the Center.

Funding totaling $2,500 was also given to Lafargeville to upgrade and improve the school’s campus-wide emergency communication system. The grant will fund the purchase of additional radios and a signal booster device.

Alexandria Bay schools will be awarded $2,000 to specifically purchase the Project VisitU Visitor Management System. This will aim to improve school security, perform health screenings, ensure accurate visitor records and increase front desk efficiency.

The Indian River Central School District was also granted $2,000 to fund two sessions of “Clear the Fog.” This is a student assembly that seeks to educate youth about the dangers of vaping and how the industry manipulates young people to consume their products.

The Watertown City School District will utilize its $1,950 in funding at its Case Middle School to purchase Halo Smart Sensor detectors for student bathrooms. According to the program these devices will detect both vape and cigarette smoke and include = features that allow students to call for help, ensure proper air filtration and identify gunshots.

Since its inception, the Safe School Endeavor has awarded nearly $62,000 to 35 schools in Jefferson and Lewis counties. This is the third year funding has been awarded.