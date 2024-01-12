WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Safe Schools Endeavor, in partnership with the Northern New York Community Foundation, will award nearly $24,000 in grant support to fund 13 projects in 12 Jefferson and Lewis County schools for the 2023-2024 school year.

The Safe Schools Endeavor Steering Committee reviewed more than a dozen applications for funding to support programs that empower students, parents, and faculty to create the safest schools possible in Jefferson and Lewis counties. This is the fifth year the fund has awarded grant support. Since its inception, the Safe Schools Endeavor has awarded $103,326 for 56 school projects in Jefferson and Lewis counties.

The Community Foundation Board of Directors unanimously approved the following Safe Schools Endeavor grants:

South Lewis Central School, $2,500 to install 23MIL Armoured One Shooter Attack/Bomb Film on the main entrance/vestibule windows of campus. The product slows an intruder’s entrance by holding the glass together, as opposed to instantly shattering.

Sackets Harbor Central School, $2,500 to bolster school safety by creating a protective barrier against forced entry, vandalism, and theft while ensuring the well-being of students, staff, and property. Grant funding will be used to retrofit several school windows with security glazing.

Indian River Central School District, $2,500 to create a therapy dog program at the high school to support the social and emotional needs of students.

Lowville Academy and Central School High School, $2,380 to secure new emergency radios for use by a new school safety officer and administrators in all buildings.

General Brown Central School District, $2,250 to improve communications across all their properties with radios carried by administrators, directors, and custodians. Grant funding will help to purchase up to six units for use by nurses and essential staff.

Belleville Henderson Central School District, $2,000 to support the “Sweethearts and Heroes” anti-bullying program, which aims promote a positive and inclusive school environment by raising awareness about the consequences of bullying while teaching students and staff how to stand up against it.

Copenhagen Central School District, $1,960 to purchase 70 door stops and 50 “Stop the Bleed” kits. A recent active shooter instructional day revealed the effectiveness of door stops and “Stop the Bleed” kits, which contain helpful lifesaving items to promptly respond to injuries.

Lyme Central School, $1,500 to provide appropriate school crossing guard coverage, training, and outfitting for a volunteer group to ensure students have assistance with crossing NYS Route 12E before walking a block to school.

Carthage Central School District, $1,500 to purchase materials for teachers at Carthage Elementary who want to create or improve a classroom calming corner with items such as flexible seating, break box materials, and new items for a therapy toolbox to support students.

Jefferson-Lewis-Hamilton-Herkimer-Oneida BOCES, $1,400 to install two cell phone signal boosters to increase service on campus to LTE/5G service for urgent calls.

LaFargeville Central School District, $1,250 to install surveillance cameras in areas not presently covered. Grant funding will help to secure a camera to monitor a parking lot and playground, which will help deter unwelcome visitors.

Beaver River Central School District, $1,000 to purchase an automated external defibrillator for use in the district’s swimming pool area. This grant request was initiated by a student with support from the school safety officer.

Lowville Academy and Central School Elementary School, $975 to create calming corners for each classroom with materials to give students the tools needed to self-regulate their emotions such as sensory tools, mindfulness prompts, and a five-minute sand timer.

Thanks to the Safe Schools Endeavor, Lowville Academy and Central School District has been able to implement programs that helped to create and sustain a safer school for our students. In a time when school safety and student social and emotional health are such a critical component of youth development, it is a warm relief to know that our local and neighboring schools are supported by such an amazing program. Lowville Academy and Central School District Superintendent Rebecca Dunckel-King

Grants are made possible thanks to the generous gifts of many individuals and businesses in Jefferson and Lewis counties who support the Safe Schools Endeavor and its mission to help keep all children safe while they are at school.

The Safe Schools Endeavor stresses awareness, empowerment, and action within school communities. All grant proposals are evaluated based upon the degree to which they embody these desired outcomes. To stay informed about the Safe Schools Endeavor and its progress in Jefferson and Lewis county schools, like it on Facebook at Facebook.com/SafeSchoolsEndeavor and follow it on Instagram at Instagram.com/safeschoolsendeavor.