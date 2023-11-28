NEW YORK (WWTI) –The charitable spirit of New Yorkers is ever-present during the holiday season, it’s important that when choosing causes to donate to so that donations get to the right place and not into the hands of scammers.

Charity scams can happen at any time, but they are more prevalent during the holiday season or after a natural disaster or emergency. According to the Federal Trade Commission, in 2022, there were 10,217 reports of charitable solicitation fraud resulting in $21 million in losses, which is a massive increase from 3,872 reports and $6 million in losses from 2019.

Tips to Help Avoid Charity Scams:

Check the legitimacy of the charitable organization.

Learn to detect a phony charity.

Some scammers will create fake “charities” and try to trick you with names similar to well-known charities. Scammers may copy or mimic the name of a familiar, trusted organization to swindle you.

Pay attention to the charity’s full name, web address, contact information, donation policies, etc.

Designate your donation.

Ask how your donation will be allocated between direct services and administrative fees.

Unless you designate a specific purpose for your donation, it will go into the organization’s general fund, so make sure to note if you are sending money for a specific purpose.

Be cautious of third-party fundraisers.

If a solicitation comes from a third-party company, the charitable organization will receive only a percentage of your donation.

If you want to ensure the charity receives the whole amount, donate directly to the charity instead.

For more information, access the New York State Attorney General’s website and review the annual “Pennies for Charity” report.

Pay attention to vague claims.

Be on alert for claims without any clear plan such as “all proceeds go to cancer treatments” or “donations go to veterans who can no longer work.” Instead do some research on the charity before you decide.

Resist high-pressure tactics.

Watch out for direct e-mails from “victims” and solicitors who employ heart-wrenching stories, insisting that you donate immediately.

It is highly recommended to never provide personal information to unsolicited telemarketers.

Instead ask the caller to provide you with the full name of the charitable organization, website address and contact information to research and verify.

Find out who’s behind the crowdfunding request.

Online crowdfunding websites like GoFundMe, Indiegogo and Crowdrise make it easy for people to create crowdfunding campaigns.

To protect yourself, remember to only give to people you know directly.

It’s also important to understand the crowdfunding site’s rules, policies, and vetting procedures. It can be helpful to know these ahead of time to determine how they are protecting consumers from potential fraud.

Never disclose personal information.

Do not provide any personal information such as your credit card number, Social Security number, or any other personal identifying information in response to an unsolicited charitable request.

Never give cash.

Give your contribution by check or credit card to ensure that you have a record of the donation.

Make checks out to the charity, not to an individual.

If you choose to make a donation via a charity’s website, check that the website is secure and that your computer is equipped with the latest anti-virus protection. Check for the padlock to the left of the URL search bar to ensure the site is secure.

Do not send funds to anyone asking for bitcoin or cryptocurrency as these payments typically have no protections against fraud.

Don’t mail checks from public collection boxes:

According to the US Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN), the number of check fraud crimes nationwide has increased since 2020.

To avoid this fraud, go directly to the post office to deposit mail. If you need to use a public U.S. Postal Service collection box, try to do so before the last pickup of the day to minimize the amount of time the check spends in the box.

Double Check before you deduct.

Donations made to individuals or organizations that are not tax-exempt are not deductible.

To find out if a donation will be tax deductible, research an organization’s tax-exempt status at the Internal Revenue Service Tax Exempt Organization Search .

Request a receipt and track the status of your donation.

The New York State Division of Consumer Protection provides resources and educational materials to consumers on product safety and voluntary mediation services between consumers and businesses. Their Assistance Helpline, 1-800-697-1220, is available Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., excluding State Holidays. Consumer complaints can be filed at any time Here and. For more consumer protection tips, follow The New York State Division of Consumer Protection on social media at Twitter and Facebook.

You can follow the New York Department of State for “Tuesday’s Tips” which are practical tips to educate and empower New York consumers on a variety of topics on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Sign up to receive consumer alerts directly to your email or phone HERE.