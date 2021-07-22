Saint Regis Mohawk Health Services urging public to get vaccinated

FILE – In this Tuesday, July 6, 2021 file photo, a health worker prepares a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center, in Lahore, Pakistan. A top official at the European Medicines Agency said on Thursday, July 15 a decision on whether to recommend that Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine be authorized for children is expected late next week, in what could be the first such license for the shot’s use in children globally. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary, file)

AKWESASNE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe’s Emergency Operations Center and Health Services are urging the community to consider getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

The SMRT Health Services reported no new or active cases of COVID-19 under the tribe’s jurisdiction. They also reported that the three community members who were in quarantine have been released, as they did not show any symptoms due to being vaccinated. According to SRMT Health Services, the release shows the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccines in protecting yourself against the virus, including the new Delta variant.

Saint Regis Mohawk Health Services has reported a vaccination rate of 45.2% for Akwesasne’s southern portion, which lags behind Franklin County at 47.2% who are completely vaccinated and 49.3% for St. Lawrence County. With less than 50% fully vaccinated, Health Services is once more urging everyone to get a COVID-19 vaccine, as community immunity has not yet been reached, which is a vaccination rate of at least 70%.

Individuals ages 18 years or older were the largest age group to get vaccinated in the last week, with 44

people receiving shots. This was followed by 12-to-15-year-olds at 27 vaccinations.

Health Service’s data shows the community’s elder population continues to lead all vaccinations, with 95% of individuals ages 55-years old or more vaccinated.

For those who are interested in getting vaccinated, there are open walk in clinics being held every Wednesday, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the former-IGA Building located at 850 State Route 37 in Akwesasne. All individuals ages 12 years or older can attend. Minors require a parent to be present.