AKWESASNE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The safety of NY-37 in the North Country is in question.

The state highway that stretches from Pamelia to Malone was recently the scene of a massive vehicle crash that killed six passengers on a bus. This fatal crash is now being investigated by the National Traffic Safety Board.

But on the other side of the St. Lawrence County border, the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe has worked to address safety concerns within its tribal jurisdictions.

The Tribe was awarded $10.2 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation to make improvements along a four-mile stretch of Route 37.

Funding for Route 37 improvements was based on a study that detailed traffic incidents over a five-year period, according to Saint Regis Mohawk Chief of Police Matthew J Rourke.

“We had over 800 violations of traffic,” Rourke said. “We had approximately 170 incidents where injury occurred from motor vehicle crashes and 22 serious physical injuries.”

Rourke further said that the structure of the state highway through Akwesasne is partially to blame.

“We are a corridor for the North Country,” he noted. “We are one of the biggest economic developments right now, and being along the Canadian Border, we see so much traffic.”

The majority of the work will be done from the intersection of Route 95 to Raquette Point Road

To cut down on these issues, funding is set to be used to add curbs to NY-37, turning lanes and stoplights along the four-mile stretch.

Rourke expressed that these improvements are much needed.

“I think it’s been a long time coming,” the Police Chief said. “We’ve also tried to improve it when we can, depending on funding. The U.S. DOT and our collaborative effort with our department, I think saw the need and it was done.”

Once the grant agreement is finalized between the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe and U.S. Department of Transportation, the Tribe’s Planning and Infrastructure Division will schedule a public meeting to present the improvements and respond to questions.