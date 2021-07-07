Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe: 12-15 year old’s are highest unvaccinated population

AKWESASNE (WWTI) — Under the jurisdiction of the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe, younger residents remain to be the highest unvaccinated population.
According to the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe’s Emergency Operations Center, the Tribe currently has a 44% vaccination rate and is continuing to report no new or active COVID-19 cases.
The last active case was reported 36 days ago.
However, with 56% of the population unvaccinated, the Tribe is breaking these rates down by age group to encourage vaccination expansions.
The total number of vaccinations administered to date are as follows:
|AGE GROUP
|PRIME SHOTS
|BOOSTER SHOTS
|TOTAL
VACCINATIONS
|POPULATION
|% FULLY
VACCINATED
|% NOT
VACCINATED
|12-15yrs
|75
|42
|117
|585
|7.2%
|92.8%
|16-17yrs
|119
|100
|219
|282
|35.4%
|64.6%
|18yrs+
|3,526
|3,334
|6,860
|7,027
|47.4%
|52.6%
|TOTALS
|3,720
|3,476
|7,196
|7,894
|44%
|56%
COVID-19 vaccinations are now being administered at scheduled medical appointments in Akwesasne, by appointment by calling Health Services and at weekly walk-in vaccine clinics every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the former- IGA building.