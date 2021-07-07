Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe: 12-15 year old’s are highest unvaccinated population

In this Wednesday, March 24, 2021 image from video provided by Duke Health, Alejandra Gerardo, 9, looks up to her mom, Dr. Susanna Naggie, as she gets the first of two Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations during a clinical trial for children at Duke Health in Durham, N.C. In the U.S. and abroad, researchers are beginning to test younger and younger kids, to make sure the shots are safe and work for each age. (Shawn Rocco/Duke Health via AP)

AKWESASNE (WWTI) — Under the jurisdiction of the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe, younger residents remain to be the highest unvaccinated population.

According to the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe’s Emergency Operations Center, the Tribe currently has a 44% vaccination rate and is continuing to report no new or active COVID-19 cases.

The last active case was reported 36 days ago.

However, with 56% of the population unvaccinated, the Tribe is breaking these rates down by age group to encourage vaccination expansions.

The total number of vaccinations administered to date are as follows:

AGE GROUP PRIME SHOTS BOOSTER SHOTS TOTAL

VACCINATIONS POPULATION % FULLY

VACCINATED % NOT

VACCINATED 12-15yrs 75 42 117 585 7.2% 92.8% 16-17yrs 119 100 219 282 35.4% 64.6% 18yrs+ 3,526 3,334 6,860 7,027 47.4% 52.6% TOTALS 3,720 3,476 7,196 7,894 44% 56%

COVID-19 vaccinations are now being administered at scheduled medical appointments in Akwesasne, by appointment by calling Health Services and at weekly walk-in vaccine clinics every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the former- IGA building.