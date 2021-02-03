Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe: 2 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed

AKWESASNE (WWTI) — Two new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed by the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe’s Emergency Operations Center on Wednesday.

There are currently 11 active cases under the Tribe’s jurisdiction and 64 people remain in quarantine.

The continual rise in positive cases, including individuals in quarantine, is primarily due to direct contact with individuals from other households. As a result, the EOC is urging everyone to limit their interactions to only those in their immediate household and to avoid private, uncontrolled gatherings where there are no safety measures being followed.

Akwesasne residents and employees can schedule a COVID-19 test by contacting Mountain Medical Urgent Care in Malone at 518-521-3322 or their facility in Massena at 315-705-0700. Anyone seeking to obtain their COVID-19 results for a test conducted by the Tribe’s Health Services or its mass testing provider can call the clinic’s new direct line at 518-333-0230.