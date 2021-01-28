Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe: 4 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed

AKWESASNE (WWTI) — Four new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed by the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe’s Emergency Operations Center on Thursday.

There are currently 22 active cases under the Tribe’s jurisdiction and 57 people remain in quarantine.

The continual rise in positive cases, including individuals in quarantine, is primarily due to direct contact with individuals from other households. As a result, the EOC is urging everyone to limit their interactions to only those in their immediate household and to avoid private, uncontrolled gatherings where there are no safety measures being followed.