Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe: 5 new COVID-19 cases attributed to household spread

AKWESASNE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe is currently responding to a spike in COVID-19 cases.

On Wednesday, the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe’s Emergency Operations Center reported five new COVID-19 cases under the Tribe’s jurisdiction.

According to the Tribe, the new cases can be attributed to household spread. The EOC stated, “once the virus is introduced into a household it continues to spread to other members of the same household.” This requires family members to isolate themselves.

The following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for the Akwesasne community.

6,358 total tests

108 positive results

90 individuals recovered

18 active cases

67 isolated or quarantined

0 hospitalization

0 COVID-19 related death

The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe has confirmed that their Health Services, Franklin County Public Health Department and St. Lawrence County Public Health Department have conducted contact tracing following the recent confirmation.

Additionally, the Tribe’s Health Services is currently administering the COVID-19 vaccine to eligible members. Seiors residing in the Southern portion of Akwesasne can call the Tribe’s Office for the Aging to pre-register. Those who qualify can call (518) 358-2963 to pre-register.

COVID-19 drive-thru test collection clinics have also been scheduled for the next few weeks. Clinics will be held at the former IGA Building and will begin at 9 a.m. Clinics will be held on January 12, January 13, January 19 and January 26, 2021

Community members and Akwesasne employees can also continue to be tested at

Mountain Medical Urgent Care, Malone, New York: (518) 521-3322

Mountain Medical Urgent Care, Massena, New York: (315) 705-0700

LATEST STORIES: