Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe adds Six Nations to travel exclusion list, free COVID-19 test clinics

AKWESASNE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe has added an additional location to their COVID-19 exclusion list.
The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe’s Emergency Operations Center announced on October 14 that Six Nations of the Grand River has been added to the COVID-19 travel exclusion list. This list includes communities within the 300-mile travel radius that have high rates of COVID-19.
According to the Tribe’s EOC, Six Nation’s has reported 47 new cases of COVID-19, with 14 active cases in the past week.
Regions and communities that remain on the exclusion list include Six Nations of the Grand River, Kahnawà:ke, Ottawa, Montreal, Quebec City, Greater Toronto Area, New York City, and Long Island.
The EOC stated that those who travel beyond the 300-mile radius or to excluded areas must quarantine upon return for 14 days.
Additionally, free COVID-19 drive-thru test collection clinic is scheduled for October 15, 20 and 22 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
