AKWESASNE (WWTI) — New guidelines for COVID-19 isolation and quarantines have been adopted in Akwesasne.

The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe’s Emergency Operations Center and Health Services updated its guidance on both COVID-19 isolations and quarantines to align with Franklin County Public Health Department guidelines and recommendations from the U.S. Center for Disease Control.

According to the Tribe’s EOC, residents who test positive for COVID-19 will be required to isolate at home for five days regardless of vaccination status. If symptoms resolve within five days, residents will be permitted to leave their home, but still required to wear a mask around others for another five days.

If symptoms do not resolve within five days, residents are urged to remain home until illness or fever resolves without medication.

Regarding potential exposures, individuals will not be required to initially quarantine if they have received their primary series of the COVID-19 vaccine within six months. However, these individuals are recommended to wear a mask around others for ten days and receive a COVID-19 test no sooner than five days following exposure.

For those who have not completed the COVID-19 vaccine series or remain unvaccinated, a five-day quarantine is required, as well as testing no sooner than five days following exposure. Quarantine can end if the individual has no symptoms, but individuals will be required to wear a mask for an additional five days.

The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe has also urged individuals who receive a positive test result from a COVID-19 home test kit to notify others of potential exposure. Positive cases are also asked to self-report results to Franklin County Public Health or SRMT Contact Tracers at 518-333-0230.