Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe announces November COVID-19 drive-thru testing dates

AKWESASNE (WWTI) — The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe is set to host COVID-19 drive-thru testing next month.

The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe has announced that additional COVID-19 test collections will be conducted in November. These collections will be available for all residents and non-member employees of schools and businesses.

The Tribe will hold COVID-19 test collection on the following dates from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.:

November 3

November 10

November 17

All collection events will be held at the former IGA-Building. Those wishing to be tested must brig a tribal identification card, Band Card, or Nation Red Card. Those who are non-member residents and employees must present their driver’s license.

Additionally, those who previously were tested for the coronavirus are eligible for retesting.

A COVID-19 test can also be scheduled by contacting the Massena Hospital at (315) 769-4321 or Mountain Medical Services at (518) 521-3322

