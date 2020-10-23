Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe announces November COVID-19 drive-thru testing dates

AKWESASNE (WWTI) — The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe is set to host COVID-19 drive-thru testing next month.
The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe has announced that additional COVID-19 test collections will be conducted in November. These collections will be available for all residents and non-member employees of schools and businesses.
The Tribe will hold COVID-19 test collection on the following dates from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.:
- November 3
- November 10
- November 17
All collection events will be held at the former IGA-Building. Those wishing to be tested must brig a tribal identification card, Band Card, or Nation Red Card. Those who are non-member residents and employees must present their driver’s license.
Additionally, those who previously were tested for the coronavirus are eligible for retesting.
A COVID-19 test can also be scheduled by contacting the Massena Hospital at (315) 769-4321 or Mountain Medical Services at (518) 521-3322
LATEST STORIES:
- Grab your favorite plaid: Canton celebrating ‘Flannel Fest’ this weekend
- Second Jefferson Community College student tests positive for coronavirus
- The great billboard debate: Should it stay, or should it go?
- Clinton County uptick in virus cases linked to SUNY Plattsburgh
- Jefferson County programs supported through statewide addiction service expansion
Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.