Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe asking for public comments on water quality standards

AKWESASNE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Members of the Akwesasne community are being asked to submit commets on water quality standards.

The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe Environment Division’s Water Resources Program has notified all members of new recommended amendments to the Tribal Water Quality Standards.

According to the Tribe, these changes will include proposed reclassification of the St. Regis River from Class B to Class C based on conditions, as well as improvements in how substance standards for metals are calculated.

The Tribe shared that this change will maintain the same level of protection for tribal uses.

The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe’s Water Quality Standards are required to be reviewed every three years to make corrections and updates based on new scientific information.

Tribal members can submit comments for 30-days, with the commenting period officially ending on April 9, 2021. Following the comment period, the Tribal Council may add amendments.

Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe members can obtain a copy of the proposed amendments from the Environment Division Office by calling in advance.