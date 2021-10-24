Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe asking members for feedback on hemp regulations

AKWESASNE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe is asking for feedback from their tribal members regarding the tribe’s Hemp Production Regulations.

The tribe is opening up a 30-day comment period for members to share their opinions on amendments made to the regulation. The period is available after it was requested by the United States Department of Agriculture.

The amendments that were made permit the Tribe to issue licenses and regulate hemp cultivation by tribal members and non-members within the Tribe’s territory, along with other amendments. The revision was made after it was recommended by the USDA.

Tribal nations are authorized to pursue hemp cultivation through the development and adoption of regulations in accordance with the 2018 U.S. Agriculture Improvement Act. The tribal regulations were drafted and presented to the membership for comment in February of 2021.

A copy of the amended tribal regulations, titled “SRMT HEMP PRODUCTION REGULATION – USDA APPROVED – MAY 19 2021” is available for members to view on the Tribal Members Portal. All comments must be submitted by Sunday, November 21 by email to the Tribal Clerk’s Office at tclerk@srmt-nsn.gov or mailed to the Office of the Tribal Clerk.