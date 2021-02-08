Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe awarded $12.5K in federal funding to improve transportation safety

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — A significant amount of federal funding has been awarded to the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe to help improve transportation safety.

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer and U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand recently announced $12,5000 in federal funding for the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe; specifically for transportation safety improvements in Akwesasne.

According to Senator Schumer, this funding was allocated through the Department of Transportation’s Tribal Transportation Program Safety Fund and will be used in projects consistent with the Tribe’s transit safety plan.

Senate Majority Leader Schumer commented on the recent funding.

“Despite improvements in the number of overall traffic deaths over the years, the annual fatality rate on reservation roads remains higher than the national average,” said Senator Schumer. “Because transportation serves such an important role in tribal communities, connecting members with essential services and outside urban centers, we must do more to improve connectivity and overall road safety.”

Transportation’s Tribal Transportation Program Safety grants are available to all federally recognized Native American tribes through a competitive, discretionary program. Funding is awarded annually a projects are chosen whose outcomes will address the prevention and reduction of death or serious injuries in transportation related incidents.