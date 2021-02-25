Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe awarded over $1.5M for low-income housing

AKWESASNE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe was recently awarded significant federal fundings for projects to benefit its residents.

According to Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, the Tribe will receive a grant totaling $1,500,053 from the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

This grant funding will aim to improve low-income housing for community members under the tribe’s jurisdiction.

Additionally, the Tribe was also awarded a $13,750 grant from the National Endowment for the Arts. This funding will be directed towards arts and cultural project in the Akwesasne region.

This grant funding for the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe was announced on February 24, 2021.