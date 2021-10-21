Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe awards 5 members $1K after hitting 50% COVID vaccination rate

AKWESASNE (WWTI) — Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe members went home with extra cash last week after the tribe hit a 50% COVID-19 vaccination rate.

The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe Health Service announced the first five tribe members were awarded $1,000 through Milestone Vaccine Incentive Drawing that took place on October 13. This drawing was an original incentive for tribal members to receive the COVID-19 vaccine earlier in the summer.

The incentive entered everyone who received the COVID-19 vaccine from health services in a drawing for $1,000 once the Tribe hit a the 50% vaccine milestone.

“Over the past several months, our medical team has been going to great lengths to get the message out to protect yourself against COVID-19 by being safe and getting the vaccine,” Health Services Director Michael Cook said in a press release. “We’ve been holding and will continue conducting weekly clinics at the former-IGA Building to help folks receive the vaccine. The initial response has been overwhelming; but to encourage others that maybe were undecided on being vaccinated we initiated special incentive drawings and giveaways.”

SRMT Health Service is also offering $100 gift cards to the Akwesasne Mohawk Casino to those over 18-years-old for each new shot received. Those under the age of 18 will receive a $100 Walmart gift card. This incentive is set to end on October 27.

Additionally, the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe will also hold another $1,000 drawing when its vaccination rate reaches 55%, and at each 5% increment that follows. As of October 14, the vaccination rate under the Tribe’s jurisdiction was 52.2%.

Tribal Health Services will continue to host walk-in vaccination clinics every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the former-IGA building on Route 37 in Akwesasne.