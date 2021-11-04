Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe combatting canopy loss caused by Emerald Ash Borer

AKWESASNE (WWTI) — The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe is searching for a site within its jurisdiction to plant over 300 new trees.

The Tribe’s Environment Division and Environment Land Resources Program are collaborating with local and federal programs to identify, assess and mitigate the progression of the invasive Emerald Ash Borer in Akwesasne.

The Emerald Ash Borer is a beetle native to Asia that was recently introduced to the United States. The beetle is known to kill ash trees, which result in canopy loss and infestations have been reported across the North Country.

To mitigate the spread, the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe removed Ash trees on local properties in 2019 but is now looking to plant new trees after being granted funding from the USDA’s Great Lakes Restoration Initiative.

Specifically, a total of 360 native trees and shrubs will be available for planting for local homeowners. Replacement trees may include highbush cranberry, witch hazel, black elderberry, sugar maple, tamarack, balsam fir, white pine, hackberry, eastern redbud, black tupelo, black cherry and more, depending on matching soil conditions.

Each site will be assessed by the Environment Division prior to planting to ensure that the selected tree or shrub is suitable for the site.

Site visits will begin on November 8, 2021, and tree planting will start in the next few weeks. The project will aim to be completed in the next six weeks.

Interested community members are asked to contact the Tribal Forester at 518-358-5937.