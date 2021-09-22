Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe completes road repair projects

AKWESASNE (WWTI) — Road repair projects have officially been completed in Akwesasne.

The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe announced the completion of three road repair projects under its jurisdiction. Specifically, new asphalt was overlaid on Mose Cook Road, Roosevelttown Road and the McDonald Road and Snye Road intersection.

According to the Tribe, these projects were completed through Tribal General Fund revenue, which was primarily generated by Mohawk Gaming Enterprises. This allowed the Tribe’s Planning and Infrastructure to augment limited federal funding.

“We do road audits almost every year to help identify the roads that need attention,” Planning and Infrastructure Director Colleen Thomas said in a press release. “Otherwise, whenever we get calls or visits from community members with complaints about their road, Rob Henhawk or Brent Herne do an inspection to determine what work may be needed. If the road needs something more than patching a couple potholes or a new culvert, we add that road to our control schedule so that we can apply BIA Roads Maintenance or Construction money to it. Unless the road is completely failing, it gets added to the annual schedule.”

These road projects marked their completion on September 22, 2021.