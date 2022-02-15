AKWESASNE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe’s Emergency Operations Center and Health Services updated residents on COVID-19 cases in Akwesasne on February 15.

According to the report 12 new positive cases were recorded from February 11 through February 15. They also confirmed that there are 5 active cases in Akwesasne’s southern portion.

Of the five active cases, three of them are individuals four years old or younger. However, no residents are hospitalized with the virus.

SRMT Health Services are only conducting COVID-19 PCR testing on Mondays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Free COVID-19 testing is also available to Akwesasne residents and employees through Mountain Medical.

The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe Health Service is also distributing COVID-19 home tests kits every Tuesday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the clinic’s testing garage on State Route 37. These testing kits should only be used for those presenting symptoms.

Individuals who test positive using a COVID-19 Home Test Kit can self-report test results to St. Lawrence County Public Health at 315-386-2325, SRMT Contact Tracers at 518-333-0230, or Franklin County Public Health.