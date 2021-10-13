Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe confirms 13 new positive COVID-19 cases

AKWESASNE (WWTI) — The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe’s Emergency Operations Center and Health Services reported 13 new positive COVID-19 cases over the holiday weekend.

Although 14 individuals have been released from isolation, there are currently 19 active cases in the southern portion. Out of the 19 cases, one individual is currently hospitalized with the virus. Additionally, 24 friends and family members remain in quarantine.

The SRMT EOC is encouraging those in the community to get vaccinated. Individuals who are interested in getting vaccinated can attend the Open Walk-In Vaccine Clinic being held every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the former-IGA Building. Vaccination appointments can also be scheduled directly with Health Services by calling in advance at (518) 358-3141.